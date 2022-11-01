PARISH - For the first time in two years, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Elementary and Junior-Senior High School were able to open their doors and host in-person open house events. Both gatherings were well-attended, inviting local families into the new academic year.
APW Junior-Senior High School held their open house on Oct. 5, greeting visitors with a host of informational tables from several school and community organizations. Parents were also invited to the auditorium to hear from Shane Ryan of the Jefferson County DARE program. Ryan spoke heavily on the dangers of drugs and vaping within the APW community and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.