APW JSHS’s holiday bazaar helps students find the joy of giving

Teachers Amy DeJohn and Lisa Grenville pose alongside FBLA President Brian Davis and Rolling Rebels President Isiac LaCelle at the APW holiday bazaar.

PARISH - Many students at APW Junior-Senior High School have already completed their holiday shopping lists thanks to an elaborate project within the school.

Throughout the month of December, the school has been home to the holiday bazaar, a festive marketplace where students can find low-cost gifts for their loved ones. The bazaar is the result of a partnership between the school’s Future Business Leaders of America Club and the Rolling Rebels, a program that works to foster entrepreneurialism within the school’s special education department with a weekly coffee cart.

