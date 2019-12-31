APW Junior/Senior High School Drama Club presents “Almost, Maine”

PARISH - Students in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Central School District’s Drama Club recently showed off their acting abilities in the play “Almost, Maine.”
The students brought the John Carianai written play to life, which has 11 short scenes. The premise of the play follows loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center.
“I’m very proud of this bunch for the work they’ve been doing,” said APW Drama Club instructor Nick Godzak. “They’ve helped me grow, they are a very resilient bunch.”
The APW Drama Club sets their sights on their spring show “All Shook Up” featuring the music of Elvis Presley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.