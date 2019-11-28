APW Junior/Senior High School hosts Youth Pride Summit

PARISH - Students from across Oswego County joined 15 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown students at a Youth Pride Summit recently.
The summit, which was sponsored by a grant from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Service, was to help representatives from each Oswego County school draft ideas to make their school a more accepting, tolerant place.
“This gives students from across the county a chance to talk about important issues related to the LGBQT community,” said APW English teacher Evan Masterson. “Being able to brainstorm ideas and address issues of acceptance and tolerance can help improve our schools’ climate and culture.”
During the summit, guest speakers from the SUNY Oswego Pride Alliance and Q-Center presented about how students can further become activists in their communities. Other activities during the summit included: a brainstorming session, making posters and buttons to hand out in each school, a presentation on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, and finally a question-and-answer portion.
