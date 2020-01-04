PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior/Senior High School choir and band students showcased their musical talents at their holiday concert recently.
The percussion ensemble started the show off with their rendition of the “Ukrainian Bell Carol.”
Following the percussion, students were the junior high band students, under the direction of Anthony Veiga.
“I couldn’t be more excited about how hard my students are willing to work,” said Veiga. “Our band program is bigger every year, and it is because of how hard-working each student is, and how supportive their caregivers are. These students make me excited to come to work.”
The junior high chorus took the stage next, directed by first-year choral director Nick Godzak.
“These students really took to my instruction and I look forward to the next concert,” Godzak said.
Closing the night were the senior high band and choir students, with the two groups coming together with the crowd for an audience sing-along to “On with the Snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.