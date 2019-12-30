APW Junior/Senior High School social studies teacher publishes novel

PARISH - It’s been about a decade long journey for Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) social studies teacher Derrick Smith to become a published author.
His book, “The Other Magic” hit shelves recently and has become quite the hit, including among students at the high school.
“I was intentional in my decision not to broadcast the book to my students because that seemed like a conflict of interest. I did let a few of my juniors know that I had written a book, knowing I would never hear the end of it if they heard it from someone else first. Then I quietly placed a few copies in the library and they were checked out by days end. I have since donated a few more copies to accommodate this recent demand,” said Smith.
“The Other Magic” is a fantasy novel set in a world of Smith’s own making where magic plays a significant role in the politics of an impending war of conquest.
“We have a fair number of fantasy ‘nerds’ in the building, and I use that word in a most complimentary fashion,” said Smith. The staff has all been very supportive and sales have been good locally at river’s end bookstore in Oswego as well as on Amazon.com where the eBook has made its way into the top 100 for humorous fantasy best sellers.
“This was never about the money for me,” said Smith. “I just wanted to write something I thought people like me would enjoy. At this point, I’m just trying to get the book in the hands of as many people as possible and hopefully most of them like it.”
Smith said there will be sequels as “The Other Magic” is the first book in a series. He’s hoping to have the next one out within two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.