APW Junior/Senior High School welcomes Arel Moodie

PARISH - “High-energy motivator” Arel Moodie spoke to seniors at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) recently about financial issues.
Moodie is a best-selling author and was a featured speaker at the White House. His company the College Success Program has helped hundreds of thousands of students succeed in school and life through his speaking engagements, curriculums, and trainings.
“We had the privilege of hosting Arel Moodie and he did an excellent job of teaching our students that no matter what their personal circumstances are they can be successful,” said High School Principal Joseph Olsen. “He emphasized that it is not about “talent” or “intelligence,” but rather it is about “effort” that will help students accomplish their dreams.”
Olsen said Moodie gave the seniors helpful tips on how the students could take control of their financial success.
“I am confident that Arel connected with our students due to his energy, humor, and personal experiences,” said Olsen.
