PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior-Senior High School celebrated the induction of 24 new students into their National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
At a ceremony on Feb. 7, students from both groups were recognized and sworn into the prestigious organizations, having already demonstrated academic achievement and commitment to their community. Current members led much of the services, with student musicians like Kiara Bassett, Jason Bobanick, Noah Clark and Bruce Flanagan performing the National Anthem and school Alma Mater.
NHS and NJHS take great pride in their commitment to scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character, considering these to be the pillars of the organizations. Naomi Ryfun, district superintendent, spoke to these values in her address.
“May I submit to you that character is the most important pillar,” Ryfun noted as she spoke to inductees and gathered families. “Character defines who you are as part of your identity and is what drives you to serve others, to be a leader and to take a stand for what’s right, and to keep learning to improve yourself and the world around you.”
After ceremoniously lighting candles to signify the pillars, each student was introduced by NHS advisor Carolyn Luckette and recognized by vice principal Shannon Tanner.
This year’s NJHS inductees included Arianna Ash, Eben Alley, Aniyah Auringer, Melody Bailey, Jaylynn Britton, Alexis Bulson, Adele Butterworth, Cameron Dalin, Estelle Dalin, Daphne Fanning, Elizabeth Groesbeck, Carah LaValley-Taylor, Ariana Poel, Makayla Seymour, Rachel Spencer, Leah Tanner and Jocie Wart. NHS included Olivia Dalin, Cali Eipp, Bruce Flanagan, Charley Skellington-Bice, Annaleah Wejko, Wyatt Welytok and Kenneth Braeden Wheeler.
