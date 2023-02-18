PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior-Senior High School celebrated the induction of 24 new students into their National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).

At a ceremony on Feb. 7, students from both groups were recognized and sworn into the prestigious organizations, having already demonstrated academic achievement and commitment to their community. Current members led much of the services, with student musicians like Kiara Bassett, Jason Bobanick, Noah Clark and Bruce Flanagan performing the National Anthem and school Alma Mater.

