PARISH - With their eyes set on eventually participating in a national parade, members of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown marching band are hosting a 5K fundraiser in mid-October.
The second annual “Miles for Music 5k Walk/Run” fundraiser, sponsored by the Oswego County Mutual Insurance Company, will be held at 9 a.m. in Parish Village Park on Oct. 12. Marching band director Michele Madden said the band participates in various local parades and pageants throughout the summer. Ultimately, she would like to enter the group in a national parade, which comes at a significant expense, Madden said. However, she is hoping the 5K will help offset some of those costs.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook and enter “APW Miles for Music 5k Walk/Run” in the search box. To register for the event visit www.lightboxreg.com and search for APW Marching Band Miles for Music. Individual and family rates are available.
The second annual APW “Miles for Music 5k Walk/Run” has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 12 in Parish.
