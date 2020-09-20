APW’s Miles for Music 5K Walk/Run goes virtual

PARISH - The APW Marching Band’s third annual “Miles for Music 5K Walk/Run” has gone virtual this year.
Interested participants may sign-up for the race between Sept. 15 and Sept. 30 and run a 5K course of their choosing. Once completed, each walker or runner will report their time and then earn a T-shirt and a medal. Time information should be sent to Shawn Clark at sclark13157@gmail.com.
As a fundraiser for the APW Marching Band, the cost is $20 per person, or a family rate of $60 for three or more immediate family members. Proceeds will be used to help the marching band participate in local parades and national parades in the future.
To register for the event, visit: https://localraces.com/events/parish-ny/apw-miles-for-music-virtual-5k-walk-run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.