APW’s Rolling Rebel serves up tasty treats and valuable lessons

PARISH - Thursdays have gotten a little sweeter this year for the staff of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior-Senior High School (JSHS). Since the fall, the school’s 12:1:1 program has been undergoing a collaboration with the district’s food services staff to implement The Rolling Rebel, a student-run mobile coffee cart.
Each Monday morning, JSHS staff order from a selection of hot drinks, pastries and parfaits through an online form. Students organize the orders and work with the school’s cafeteria to have all items prepped and readied for later in the week. On Thursday morning, students tour the school with their mobile cart, delivering orders and collecting payment. Students are then responsible for making deposits, overseeing accounts, and preparing for the following week.
“We wanted to start a school store,” explained Lisa Grenville, special education teacher and advisor to the program, “but we didn’t have a space available.”
The coffee cart alternative was the brainchild of building principal Jennifer O’Malley and district child nutrition director Debbie Abreu. Grenville, a seasoned educator who joined the APW faculty in September, immediately spearheaded the program and brought it to fruition by October. With the help and support of many other staff members, the program has developed into an overwhelming success.
Experiences like these are a hallmark of Grenville’s work in the classroom. She was also a major organizer of the school’s elaborate Holiday Bazaar last December and frequently collaborates with Amy DeJohn, business teacher and advisor to the school’s Future Business Leaders of America.
Grenville noted that the program permitted each of her students to excel in their own individualized learning goals, giving them unique experiences in business and responsibility. “Plus, our students are providing a service to the greater school community.”
