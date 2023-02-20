APW’s Rolling Rebel serves up tasty treats and valuable lessons

Students from APW Junior-Senior High School’s Rolling Rebel coffee cart collaborate and prepare with APW staff to provide a sense of community and real-world skills.

PARISH - Thursdays have gotten a little sweeter this year for the staff of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior-Senior High School (JSHS). Since the fall, the school’s 12:1:1 program has been undergoing a collaboration with the district’s food services staff to implement The Rolling Rebel, a student-run mobile coffee cart.

Each Monday morning, JSHS staff order from a selection of hot drinks, pastries and parfaits through an online form. Students organize the orders and work with the school’s cafeteria to have all items prepped and readied for later in the week. On Thursday morning, students tour the school with their mobile cart, delivering orders and collecting payment. Students are then responsible for making deposits, overseeing accounts, and preparing for the following week.

