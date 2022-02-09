APW School Board Member petitions available

PARISH - APW School Board Member petition packets are available in the district clerk’s office in the APW Transportation Building (buildings and grounds office).
Petitions for nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education must be filed with the district clerk, located at the APW Transportation Building (buildings and grounds office) no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18. Petitions must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the school district and must state the name and address of the candidate. Residential addresses of each signer must also be provided.
The following two vacancies are to be filled on the board of education:
1. Member of the board — three year term —1 seat
2. Member of the board — three year term —1 seat
