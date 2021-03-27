APW schools seek support for Backpack Program

PARISH - The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Central School District’s Backpack Program has sought the community’s support to help provide students with more balanced meals at home.
The community’s generosity for the program throughout the pandemic and beyond has enabled the program to feed numerous local families through the middle of the 2020-2021 school year. Food supplies and monetary support alike have dwindled as the need has increased. While APW would host fundraisers in a typical school year, the district has been unable to in the current climate for health and safety reasons.
To help keep the Backpack Program fully stocked, organizers of the program seek monetary or supply donations. Staple items in need include: instant oatmeal, pancake mix, syrup, ramen noodles, canned ravioli, tuna fish, canned chicken, soups, instant rice, boxed meals, peanut butter, jelly (plastic jars only), spaghetti sauce (plastic jars only), spaghetti or noodles, canned fruit/fruit cups, canned vegetables and mashed potatoes (bags or small boxes).
For more information, or how to help, contact Michelle Dye at mdye@apw.cnyric.org or Trisha Kling at tkling@apw.cnyric.org.
