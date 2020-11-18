PARISH - According to letter posted to the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District’s (APW) website, all schools will switch to 100% remote instruction beginning today Wednesday, Nov. 18 until Monday, Nov. 30. After Nov. 30 the schools will return to their hybrid instruction model. The plan for ninth-12th graders to begin changing classes will not begin until Dec. 3.
The APW school community is experiencing some positive cases of COVID-19. Any people who have had contact with an infected employee have been contacted by the Department of Health and put under quarantine.
According to Superintendent Lynne K. Rhone, “Our top priority is the safety and security of our students and staff members. Due to the possibility of possible future spread, we have made the decision to pivot to 100% remote instruction.”
“We have made this decision under an abundance of caution and in an attempt to limit exposure to the virus,” continued Rhone.
Transportation to and from school and out-of-district programs will begin again on Monday, Nov. 30.
All district instructional programs will pivot to remote instruction including:
• Citi BOCES A+ Autism programs (kindergarten-sixth) (APW Campus)
• Citi BOCES A+ Autism (High School) (Fulton)
• Bridges (Oswego)
• CARE (Scenic Ave, Mexico)
• Middle School STRIVE (Central Square Middle School)
• High School STRIVE (Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES)
• CTE (Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES)
• PTECH (Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES)
• CTE Advantage (Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES)
• TASC (Mexico Campus, Citi BOCES)
• New Visions (Oswego)
• Elementary STRIVE (Lura Sharp Elementary, Pulaski)
• Elementary Alternative Program (Lura Sharp Elementary, Pulaski)
• Stepping Stones, Day Treatment (Fulton)
• Make Sense Shop (Pulaski)
• Alternative Center (Pulaski)
• Onondaga Community College/OCC (Syracuse)
• Rome School for the Deaf (Rome)
