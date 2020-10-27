APW senior earns NYS Triple C Award

PARISH - James Winnie, a senior at Altmar-Parish Williamstown Junior-Senior High School, was recently honored with the Triple C Award from the New York State Attorney General’s Office.
Nominated by his science teacher, Cathy Goulet, Winnie received the award because he has continued to display courage, commitment and character. According to a letter signed by state attorney general Letitia James, the “tenacity, spirit and determination” to develop the mind and strengthen character from Winnie and fellow Triple C Award honorees also has inspired her to continue on the path of success.
“I know these qualities will enable today’s students to stand out and succeed,” she wrote in the letter.
Principal Joseph Olsen presented Winnie with the award and encouraged the 12th-grader to keep up the excellent work throughout his senior year and beyond.
