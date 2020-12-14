PARISH - Teamwork for a cause; that was the sentiment that made the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Central School District’s 34th Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner a success, thanks to staff members and students who worked in partnership to ensure the event occurred despite the district temporarily shifting to a remote learning plan.
The annual event was held drive-through style after staff volunteered to portion and pack traditional Thanksgiving meal items for the 136 free dinners that were pre-ordered. Staff members efficiently worked to slice pies, divide rolls and butter and pack the turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, spiced apple sauce, squash and corn for the seniors, according to Beth Dunham, APW High School Student Government advisor.
Student government participants planned and organized the event. Dunham said the drive-through style was one way to continue the annual tradition while keeping everyone safe during the pandemic.
“I’m shocked there were so many (dinners) this year,” she said. “The kids really wanted to do the drive-through event. This is the big event of the year for local seniors.”
Dunham said staff members, businesses and community members donated much of the items and some extra help was provided by food service staff in pre-packing parts of the dinner. Several APW Elementary students also created handmade cards to spread thanks and joy to the seniors.
(0) comments
