APW students bring back in-person annual Thanksgiving dinner

PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) High School Student Government members are bringing back the annual senior citizen Thanksgiving dinner, which will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Junior Senior High School (JSHS) cafeteria.
The annual dinner is free to senior residents of the APW Central School District due to onations from the community, local businesses, APW staff and JSHS Blue Jean Friday. With these donations, students will be able to serve around 130-150 guests.
“We are so excited to be welcoming our guests back to our building for this special event and look forward to seeing and serving everyone again. We are hoping for a great turnout and an evening full of smiles!” said Beth Dunham, APW High School Student Government advisor. “The generosity and support of our students, staff and community make this event possible. Thank you to all our contributors for their help and well wishes.”
Call (315) 625-5220 to make a reservation. Donations will be accepted until Nov. 12 at the APW Junior/Senior High School.
