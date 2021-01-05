APW students earn academic honors

PARISH - Staff at the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior Senior High School announced that over 100 students have received academic accolades for their efforts during the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year.
Students who were named to the principal’s list achieved an average of at least 95%. The following seventh- through 12th-graders received that honor: Trevor Johst, Makayla Cobb, Julliana Phillips, Michael Kinney, Evangelynn Britton, Sawyer Oakes, Emillie Stanard, Jordan Korzeniewski, Kenneth Wheeler, Alivia Turk, Sabrina Gamble, Christina Morse, Leah Tanner, Isabella Scott, Drew Garrett, William Francisco, Breanna Wheeler, Allison Lenhart, Rachael Miller, Sawyer Garrett, Leanne Hilton, Emma Michaud, Jayden Allen, Joseph Salazar, Evelyn Butterworth, Philip Mosher, Jason Bobanick, Riley Saccone, Olivia Dalin, Cameron Dalin, Alexis Allen, Mikayla Mattison, Jacelyn Trumble, Bruce Flanagan, Markus Tanner and Marissa Marshall.
High honor roll awardees include the following students who earned an average between 90 and 94: Peyton Flanagan, Vincent Bresha, Caleb Marshall, Lauren Parker, Paige Pitre, Breeana Phillips, Katelyn Schick, Megan Leemann, Caralyn Benedetto, Ajsa Causevic, Madison Gall, Gabriella Scott, Charley Skellington-Bice, Cali Eipp, Evan Young, Austin Shutts, Paige Metott, Lexie Pieropan, Benjamin VanVranken, Cole Johnston, Katelynn Chamberlin, MacKenzie Johnson, Gary DuPont, Tucker Shaffer, Cameron Davis, William Wright, Meagan Pieropan, Blake Pugh,Konnor Burke, Noah Clark, Chelsea Pugh, Kylie LaRue, Madison Spicer, Levi Marian-Brockway, Madison Mayers, Josie Forkhammer, Alexander Richards, Piper Hall, Jacob Rice, Dylan Losito, Collin Hallock, Kiara-Marie Bassett and Maynard Chistensen.
Students who achieved honor roll because they earned an average between 85 and 89 are: Thomas Orton, Katie Graves, Gillian Pieropan, Cassiana Cross, Joseph Stevens, Jerson Tacder, Margaret Smithler, Lauren Goodberry, Jakob Amidon, Rachel Seaman, Haiden Masters, Louisa Butterworth, Sophia Gamble, Annaleah Wejko, Ethan Shawcross, Hunter Johnson, Katelynne Ingersoll, Aidan Lagowski, Jack Rattray, Madyson Martin, Olivia Froats, Lillian Proia, Andrew Kenyon, Wyatt Welytok, Kalli Starkey, Glenanthony Morse, Gabrielle Janack, Shiann Smith, Austin Robinson, Harley Becker, Alexis Wheeler and Delaney Dunn.
