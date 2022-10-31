APW students recognized as students of the month

Jadeon Benjamin, Mattalyn Dickinson, Eben Alley and Emmilyn LaBreck pose with APW JSHS Principal Jennifer O’Malley after earning recognition as junior high students of the month.

PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Willimastown (APW) Junior Seninor High School (JSHS) announced its junior high students of the month, recognizing four students who have excelled both academically and personally in the month of September.

This month, the school recognizes Jaedon Benjamin and Mattalyn Dickinson from seventh grade. These two students are being honored for their volunteerism and exceptional character. From the eighth grade, the school is honoring Emmilyn LaBreck and Eben Alley for their devotion to the school community, notable positivity and caring attitudes. All of these students were honored with certificates and a special treat.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.