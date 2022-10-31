APW students recognized as students of the month

PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Willimastown (APW) Junior Seninor High School (JSHS) announced its junior high students of the month, recognizing four students who have excelled both academically and personally in the month of September.
This month, the school recognizes Jaedon Benjamin and Mattalyn Dickinson from seventh grade. These two students are being honored for their volunteerism and exceptional character. From the eighth grade, the school is honoring Emmilyn LaBreck and Eben Alley for their devotion to the school community, notable positivity and caring attitudes. All of these students were honored with certificates and a special treat.
