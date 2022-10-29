APW students to honor senior citizens with a Thanksgiving feast

PARISH - Fall is in the air, which means the APW High School Student Government is busy planning for the annual senior citizen Thanksgiving dinner.

For the 36th consecutive year, the APW High School Student Government will host their annual senior citizen Thanksgiving Dinner for the senior citizen residents of the district. This year’s dinner will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the APW Junior-Senior High School dining room.

