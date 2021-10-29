APW students to honor area senior citizens with a Thanksgiving feast

PARISH - For the 35th consecutive year, the APW High School Student Government will host their Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner for the senior citizen residents of the district. This year’s dinner will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 in the Junior-Senior High School dining room. Due to the ongoing pandemic, face masks should be worn when not eating or drinking.
The cafeteria will be decorated in a harvest theme with student made artwork. Students and staff will enhance the dining experience by providing live entertainment throughout the evening. There will also be numerous chances to win door prizes that have been donated by many local businesses, neighbors and staff members.
Dinner will included the traditional Thanksgiving fare of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, squash, vegetables, rolls and condiments. And of course, there will be pie for dessert.
They encourage those planning to attend to make reservations by calling the school’s main office at 315-625-5220. Reservations will be accepted beginning on Monday, Nov. 1.
