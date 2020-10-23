APW students to offer drive-through Thanksgiving feast for seniors

PARISH - In keeping up with tradition, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School Student Government members will host the 34th Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner from 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in front of the junior-senior high school.
Local senior citizens who reside within the school district boundaries will still be able to have turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and more of the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast, but due to COVID-19 protocols, the event will be held drive-through style.
Senior residents may pick-up their to-go boxes, complete with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, squash, vegetables, rolls, condiments and pie for dessert at no cost. Any senior who wishes to place an order for a Thanksgiving to-go box may call the school’s main office at 315-625-5220, beginning Oct. 19. Orders will only be accepted through Nov. 4, so seniors are encouraged to call early to ensure there will be enough food to complete each order.
