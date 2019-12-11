APW teacher honored with 2019 educator spotlight

PARISH - Students in Jill Parker’s second-grade class at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary school have a different idea of what’s fun, thanks to Parker’s innovative STEM challenges.
The CiTi BOCES Instruction Technology Support: Model Schools service has named Parker as their fall educator spotlight. Parker, a longtime teacher in the district, has been giving students materials, a challenge, and then letting them get to work. The idea is to see if they can critically think their way to a solution.
“It’s a life skill. They need to understand how to problem solve in this day and age.” Parker said. “Especially if they want to have a career for themselves.”
During the students’ math portion of the day, they take 10-15 minutes to work on these STEM challenges. The challenges range from raising two dictionaries off the ground by only using three folded pieces of paper to making slides out of Dixie Cups, tape and ping pong balls.
Parker credited Peri Nelson-Sukert, CiTi itinerant computer education specialist, with helping bring more technical challenges into her classroom.
Parker said the students have enjoyed the projects so much, instead of recreational time, they want to work on their STEM challenges. She said one of the best things that has come out of the challenges is seeing the students become empowered.
“They don’t really realize that they are learning until I point it out to them,” Parker said.
The educator spotlight recognition is given out quarterly by the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s Model Schools service, recognizing educators who are integrating technology in new ways to enhance instruction and engage students.
