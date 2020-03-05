APW third- through fifth-grade students participate in Arcademics Cup Competition

PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) students in grades three through five recently competed in a national multiplication competition.
This is the sixth year computer education specialist Nancy Kather helped organize the two-day event. During the event, students play as many games as possible on the Arcademics website in a limited amount of time.
“We are proud to say we had 23 students compete and do very well with their speed and accuracy in the competition,” Kather said.
In addition to competing nationally, the students competed within their own classrooms. Students in the top three of each class were awarded a gift card, while every student who participated received a certificate and an ice cream coupon.
