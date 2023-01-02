APW tradition of holiday giving helps over 100 local families

Social worker Rebekka Croft, school counselor Crystal Reynolds, and social worker Brittany House display their hard work during APW Elementary’s annual holiday giving program. The three collectively organize the program within the school each year.

PARISH - APW Elementary School continued its holiday giving program this season, maintaining a school tradition of assisting local families with Christmas gifts.

The program, which partners with a number of community organizations, helps families keep gifts under the tree each December. It is open to all APW students and their families, who can register for the program each holiday season.

