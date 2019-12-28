PARISH - Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Central School District will offer Universal Pre-K at the APW Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year.
Universal Pre-K signups will be from Jan. 6 through Feb. 7.
For an information packet, contact the district registrar by email at sthorp@apw.cnyric.org or calling (315) 625-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.