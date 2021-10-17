Art students honor Central Square school board members

CENTRAL SQUARE - Central Square School District (CSSD) students and staff members recently celebrated Board of Education (BOE) members for their contributions to the Redhawk community.
In honor of School Board Recognition Week (Oct. 18-22), students from each school presented artwork to board representatives. The presentation was a way for students to show their appreciation while also serving as an opportunity to raise community awareness and understanding about the crucial role school board members have within a school district.
The following students had their artwork selected for the presentation: Clay Harris, Mia Antonio, Leigha Burnam, Ellie Barnhart, Rachael Fonger, Kennedy Stewart, Drucilla Biela and Sarina Karki.
Members of the Central Square BOE include President Randy Hoyt, Vice President Lorainne Wood, Catherine Sundet, Steven Patch, Timothy McCarthy, Kristy Fischmann, Chance Nickerson, Michael Lawyea and Allison Douglas.
