MASSENA — Patrick H. Brady spent his Monday cleaning out his office in the Massena Central School Central Administration Building, bringing a conclusion to an educational career that began as a social studies teacher in the Potsdam Central School District in 1988 and finished as superintendent and interim superintendent in Massena.

As of Tuesday, Brady is officially retired after 35 years in education and administration, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena. He retired from the Massena superintendent’s position at the end of June and was appointed interim superintendent through July until the arrival of Ronald P. Burke on Tuesday.

