MASSENA — Patrick H. Brady spent his Monday cleaning out his office in the Massena Central School Central Administration Building, bringing a conclusion to an educational career that began as a social studies teacher in the Potsdam Central School District in 1988 and finished as superintendent and interim superintendent in Massena.
As of Tuesday, Brady is officially retired after 35 years in education and administration, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena. He retired from the Massena superintendent’s position at the end of June and was appointed interim superintendent through July until the arrival of Ronald P. Burke on Tuesday.
“What I’ll miss most is the people,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to work with exceptional people over the years. I certainly will miss those relationships.”
Brady attended Canton Central School as a student and said a high school social studies teacher paved the way for his interest in history.
“I had an excellent social studies teacher. He really encouraged my love of history. It was at that point, I think it was 10th grade, that I really thought I wanted to be a social studies teacher. That’s in fact the avenue that I pursued,” he said. “I think that’s a good lesson. I’ve mentioned it many times to our young staff coming in. You remember those teachers that believed in you, had an impact on you, built a relationship with you, and I think to this day it’s still the antidote for any of the issues we deal with in education.”
After high school graduation, Brady attended SUNY Potsdam in 1983 and began taking classes in history.
“They had an exceptional history department at SUNY Potsdam. I remember the teachers to this day It really was an exceptional history department and I learned a great deal from them,” he said.
He did his student teaching with Barbara Zappia at Massena’s J.W. Leary Junior High School and Albert Nicola at Massena Central High School.
“They were excellent supervising teachers for me. That first taste of education was my student teaching in Massena,” Brady said. “Later, I received my administrator degree from St. Lawrence. I have my bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Potsdam and I received a second master’s at St. Lawrence when I got into administration.”
Brady was hired as a social studies teacher in 1988 at Potsdam Central High School. The principal at the time was Douglas Huntley, who later served as superintendent of schools in Massena.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have some great mentors in my career,” he said. “I worked for Doug’s father, Roger Huntley, when I was a teenager. Many of us did. We lived in the area of Crary Mills and we worked for him. He was an auctioneer, and we worked for him at his auctions and also on his farm. You learned how to work hard. He was just a wonderful, wonderful person. His son, Doug, became an administrator and he hired me as a young, fresh social studies teacher. I was 24 years old and I worked there at Potsdam High School for 12 years.”
During that time, Brady also stepped into the political world, serving as a Potsdam town councilor and later town supervisor at the urging of his father-in-law, who served as a St. Lawrence County legislator at the time.
“I spent 11 years total on the town board. So, that was my first taste of leadership. That mentorship really helped me get into leadership,” he said. “Then, I went to St. Lawrence and became an educational administrator.”
He needed to do an administrative internship, which brought him back to Massena. He said that normally means continuing work as a teacher, but also working with administration during free periods. But, he was fortunate that at the time, an assistant principal position became open in Massena, where Huntley was now the superintendent. After six months of internship as dean of students, Brady became an assistant principal, working with Martha Slack.
“Doug hired me as a fresh teacher and a fresh administrator,” he said.
After two years in that position, Brady was named principal at J.W. Leary Junior High School. He held that position for three years when the superintendent’s position opened in Potsdam, and he was appointed there. He was Potsdam superintendent for 10 years before returning to Massena as superintendent, a position he held for the past eight years.
“It felt very comfortable,” he said. “I love the community. I love the people. It’s a great school district.”
Before accepting the Massena position, however, the Potsdam and Canton school districts studied a potential merger during the Great Recession, when many jobs were being cut in both districts. Brady said he was encouraged to return to Massena as superintendent and said he would do so if the merger vote was not successful. It wasn’t.
“I followed through on my commitment and I put my application in and I got the job here in Massena,” he said.
After having dealt with the Great Recession, when the state held back on money that was slated for school districts, Brady and other school superintendents had to deal with new challenges like the pandemic.
“The global pandemic was certainly without a doubt very challenging for schools, for communities and for families. I remember superintendents getting together a weekend in March 2020 realizing that we were going to have to shut down the schools and what would that look like and what impact would it have on our students, staff and community,” he said. “It was very challenging because you’re dealing with a lot of health issues. At the same time, our students, staff and family members for that matter were contracting this virus that people really didn’t know how to deal with. We’re seeing hospitals around the country being inundated with people being sick and certainly lots of deaths. We saw deaths in our communities. It was a scary time.”
That meant deciding how to offer an alternate type of education without students, staff and teachers coming to school, and then offering hybrid classes both in person and via computer for those at home.
“We were fortunate that over time we had prepared for one-to-one technology with Chromebooks. So, we were in a pretty good position overall to be able to do that, but it was all new and it was very difficult and challenging for our staff. I’m very proud of our staff and how they did successfully pivot and do the best that they could to teach students from home,” Brady said.
They also had to develop systems to keep individuals safe in the school, including the addition of sanitizers, masks and contact tracing.
“Now, we’ve put systems in place to deal with the gaps in learning that were created and the rise in mental health issues that were happening prior to, but were certainly exacerbated by the pandemic,” he said.
Those systems include the addition of a full-day pre-kindergarten program, administrators creating consistent math and English language arts support for students in kindergarten through grade 12, the addition of an after-school Raider Academy to support struggling students, the addition of an elementary summer school, hiring of social workers to address mental health issues and more. That work is continuing.
“It will take some time. But, we have great leadership and staff here in Massena and I’m sure that they’ll overcome those challenges, but it will take some time,” Brady said.
During his tenure, there has been more interaction with families and the community through the district’s community schools program, which started in 2017.
“It just opened up avenues of possibility for better relationships between community groups. It opened up opportunities to support our students and our families. I’ve often said Massena is a community that’s very generous. It supports the school. Now, with our rapid response team, if a student is in need of anything from a bed to a musical instrument or school supplies, they’re going to get it. That’s through very dynamic leadership in our community schools program. It’s done an excellent job helping families, especially in crisis,” he said.
His tenure also saw the district receive Champions of Change recognition from the New York State School Boards Association all three of the years since that program’s inception. Most recently, it was for a student-led initiative to address mental health issues in the schools.
“It just goes to the day-to-day work that our staff and students are doing to make this a better place to be,” Brady said.
As he leaves, a $49.6 million capital project is getting set to wrap up. That has brought enhanced security in buildings, safer traffic patterns for pedestrians and vehicles at the schools, and replaced older equipment, some which was as old as the school building itself. And, it was done without increasing taxes.
There’s also a stronger bond between the district and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
‘We work very closely with our native students and fostered a better school climate. By valuing their culture and their proud traditions, we’re seeing an increase in the number of native students who are coming to Massena,” Brady said.
His advice to the incoming superintendent, and anyone who takes a superintendent’s position, is simple.
“My advice would be to always keep the students at the forefront of decision-making. They are why we’re in business, and we should always keep that as our focus,” he said. “Finally, I would say to them, be involved. Be involved in the Massena community to build partnerships that support the school. This is a very generous and proud community, and they are very supportive of the school.”
