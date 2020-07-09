PULASKI — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay is once again challenging children in the community to read for at least 15 minutes a day for 40 days throughout July and August as part of the New York state Assembly Summer Reading Challenge.
The reading challenge brochure features a calendar with space to keep track of reading time. Once completed, readers are asked to send the forms to Barclay’s office in order to be recognized for their hard work and dedication.
“With so much of the last part of the school year spent out of the classroom, leisure reading takes on a new level of importance this summer. Setting aside just 15 minutes a day for children to either read or be read to has shown to improve reading skills. Plus, leisure reading allows kids the freedom to choose different topics to learn about, which can be fun for kids,” said Leader Barclay.
In addition, Barclay noted many local libraries are offering curbside pickup.
“Local libraries have many books on their shelves and our local librarians are anxious to get books back in kids’ hands this summer,” said Leader Barclay. “If you need book recommendations for your child’s interests and age, our local librarians are great at picking out books to read.”
Reading challenge brochures are available to download at https://assembly.state.ny.us/mem/William-A-Barclay/story/93162. Barclay’s district office is also able to mail brochures to participants. Call (315) 598-5185 to request a copy or email your mailing address to Brittney Jerred at jerredb@nyassembly.gov.
To learn more about ordering library books online for curbside pickup or to contact a local library in Oswego or Jefferson counties, visit https://web.ncls.org/library-listing. A listing of Onondaga County libraries is available at https://www.onlib.org/locations.
