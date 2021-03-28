POTSDAM — The Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley has a new executive director: Peter J. Anderson.
Mr. Anderson, a senior lecturer in classics at SUNY Potsdam, replaces Benjamin R. Dixon, now the executive director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
“Dr. Anderson will lead us in a pivotal moment as we reimagine higher education in the north country following a pandemic that has reshaped how we educate and assist students in reaching their life and career goals,” SUNY Potsdam President and Associated Colleges Chair Kristin G. Esterberg said in a statement Monday.
With bachelor’s and master’s degrees in classical studies from the University of Ottawa, Mr. Anderson earned his doctorate in Greek and Latin philology from the University of Cincinnati. He started his teaching career as a classics professor at Ohio University, retiring from teaching full time in 2020 as a professor at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
In addition to lecturing at SUNY Potsdam, Mr. Anderson now heads Inner Citadel Consulting, a firm he founded to support schools and nonprofits with executive coaching, leadership development, inclusion and mindfulness.
The Associated Colleges — SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University — is a consortium governed by the presidents of the four institutions. Situated in neighboring Potsdam and Canton, the two SUNY campuses are most distant, at less than 13 miles apart.
The north country’s higher education hub represents more than 12,000 students across public, private liberal arts and private science and technology institution models. The consortium was chartered in 1970 by the state Board of Regents to coordinate academic and administrative resources and avoid duplication.
More information about the Associated Colleges is viewable at associatedcolleges.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.