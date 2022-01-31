MASSENA — The executive director of the Association of School Business Officials said their organization is “excited and encouraged” by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget proposal, but had some recommendations in an eight-page report on the 2022-23 spending plan proposal.
“We are excited and encouraged by Governor Hochul’s first Executive Budget, which maintains her commitment to continuing with the phase-in of Foundation Aid as promised in last year’s budget. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges to school districts, and this budget will continue to provide the needed support to overcome these challenges,” Brian Cechnicki said in a prepared statement.
He said Gov. Hochul’s budget proposal “closely aligns with our own state aid proposal for the 2022-23 school year, and we are very supportive of the many elements included.”
Mr. Cechnicki said the governor’s proposal contains elements that the ASBO and school districts “have long sought.”
“In addition to the Foundation Aid phase-in levels, the governor is also proposing to fully fund expense-based aids that provide support for operational supports like transportation and school construction, as well as forgiveness for certain aid penalties that school districts and our organization have long sought,” he said.
The Association of School Business Officials report covers subjects that include “Safeguarding School District Operations Through Foundation Aid.”
The report notes “Foundation Aid is the main state source of general operating funds for school districts, comprising over 70% of all state aid to school districts. For many high-need districts, Foundation Aid also represents the vast majority of revenues for their operations. In times of great need and growing challenges, Foundation Aid is the essential building block for school districts to safeguard and expand their operations and educational opportunities.”
They recommend the state:
• Maintain the estimated increases in school aid for 2022-23 and 2023-24 based on the 2021-22 Enacted Budget Report
• Guarantee all districts receive at least half of their Foundation Aid still due
• Guarantee all districts receive a minimum increase
• Guarantee all districts are held harmless from aid loss due to demography
• Fund Community Schools as a separate categorical aid that is available to all school districts
The report also addresses “Providing Essential Resources through Expense-Based Aids.” Those are aids that support school districts by reimbursing a share of existing spending on vital programs like transportation, school construction and services from the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
The organization’s recommendations for that area include:
• Fully fund expense-based aids
• Increase the reimbursement for BOCES CTE (Career and Technical Education) salaries to $60,000 through a three-year phase-in
• Adopt the Board of Regents proposal to update allocation rates for instructional materials and make all materials aids based on a resident enrollment count
Under the area of “Strengthening School District Fund Balances,” the report says, “The pandemic has taught us that all levels of government should be financially prepared for unexpected challenges, especially through the availability of ‘rainy day’ funds. For school districts, those rainy days are covered by the unrestricted fund balance, which is the part of a school district’s operating budget that it carries forward to cover future expenses. It is a vital tool in ensuring resilient operations by providing school districts with the capacity to weather current and future challenges.”
In New York, school districts are limited by law to a 4% cap on unrestricted fund balance. The ABSO’s recommendation is:
• Increase fund balance limit to 10% to be phased-in over three years
They also address “Improving the Property Tax Cap.” The tax cap, which was first instituted in 2012, limits the growth of local levies to the lesser of 2% or the rate of inflation, after accounting for allowable exclusions.
Their recommendations are:
• Include an unfunded mandate exemption in the tax cap calculation
• Make the allowable growth factor the greater of 2% or the rate of inflation
• Eliminate negative tax caps
Also included in the report are recommendations for “Other Vital Investments” — prior year adjustments, pupil transportation, school nutrition, and strengthening of state Education Department capacity. Among those recommendations are:
• Commit to fully paying off existing Prior Year Adjustments over the next three years
• Provide targeted aid to high and moderate need districts facing severe bus driver shortages to be used for increased salaries and hiring/retention bonuses
• Provide free meals to all students
• Fund additional staff for the Offices of Education Finance, Student Success, and Early Learning (at the state Education Department)
