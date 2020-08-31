ST. REGIS FALLS –– Strict punishments could come to students who don’t follow social distancing and other coronavirus-related safety guidelines at St. Regis Falls Central School.
St. Regis Falls Superintendent Tim Seymour called things like not properly social distancing and not adhering to mask-wearing rules “high-level” offenses at a school board meeting on Monday night. He said such misconduct may be met with a removal from in-person schooling.
However, the board acknowledged that things like an accidental temporary shortening of the mandated 6 feet of distance between each student wouldn’t be seen as particularly egregious, as long as a “good faith effort” to follow guidelines is made.
Other concerns the board outlined were the challenges of conducting safety drills, which will still be mandated by the state.
Also included in the district’s safety measures is an encouragement for staff members to utilize outdoor learning whenever possible.
The board also acknowledged the challenges and ambiguity surrounding conducting fall sports, which may be able to begin on Sept. 21.
The board noted that there are no clear guidelines for sports right now, but that the district should try to anticipate how those guidelines might look.
