GOUVERNEUR — An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office found that the Gouverneur Central School District did not claim all Medicaid reimbursements to which the district was entitled.
Auditors said district officials did not identify students who received Medicaid-eligible services or file Medicaid-reimbursement claims to recover part of the costs associated with the services. They said, as a result, the district did not receive about $68,200 in reimbursement to which it was entitled.
“Although the District provided Medicaid-reimbursable services to 27 students who were eligible for Medicaid during the 2021-22 fiscal year, officials did not file for reimbursements because a District-prepared cost-benefit analysis did not fully quantify the potential revenue that the District could have realized,” they said.
They also noted, “District officials did not establish Medicaid claims procedures to ensure that staff maintained sufficient documentation for eligible services provided.”
In their report, auditors said that while the district is not required to claim Medicaid reimbursement for services provided to Medicaid-eligible students, “doing so can help offset the District’s costs of providing the services.”
“However,” they said, “District officials did not submit any claims for Medicaid reimbursement during the 2021-22 fiscal year. Also, officials did not establish any written procedures to identify all Medicaid-eligible students and to ensure all documentation requirements were met for filing Medicaid reimbursement claims.”
For example, auditors said district officials did not establish written procedures for obtaining parental consent needed to determine whether a student was Medicaid-eligible.
“Although department staff mailed parental consent forms annually to the parents of all special education students who did not have forms on file, the District did not have procedures to follow up with parents who did not respond or determine whether the students with parental consent were Medicaid eligible. As a result, District officials did not know which special education students qualified for Medicaid reimbursement for services that they received in the 2021-22 fiscal year,” they said.
They said the district’s business manager told them she assessed the cost-effectiveness of Medicaid reimbursements 10 years ago “and found that the total cost — including software, time and labor resources needed — exceeded the reimbursement amount that she estimated the District would receive at that time.”
“Consequently, she recommended to the Board that the District should not file for reimbursement. She did not complete another cost-benefit analysis until the new Superintendent requested an analysis,” they said.
The business manager prepared another cost-benefit analysis in February 2022 to determine the potential revenue that the district might have received if officials submitted claims for Medicaid reimbursement for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The business manager requested parental consent forms and associated student Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) to complete the analysis.
Staff provided parental consent forms and IEPs for seven students who received speech, occupational and/or physical therapy services. The business manager’s analysis focused on those seven students, and auditors said they found several deficiencies with the analysis.
“Only one of the seven students was actually Medicaid eligible during the 2021-22 fiscal year. Because officials did not have effective procedures to pursue obtaining parental consent, the Business Manager did not include in her analysis all 27 students who received services and were Medicaid-eligible during the 2021-22 fiscal year,” they said.
They also noted that the analysis did not take into consideration special transportation services included in one student’s IEP, and two additional Medicaid-eligible students with signed parental consent forms dated November 2021 were omitted from the analysis.
In addition, auditors said, “The Business Manager incorrectly calculated the District’s potential reimbursement using half the percentage that the District could receive (she used 25 percent reimbursement instead of 50 percent).”
“Based on this analysis, District officials chose not to file claims for Medicaid reimbursement. The Business Manager told us that officials decided that the cost of filing outweighed the benefit. However, the analysis did not fully quantify the potential revenue that the District could have realized if parental consent was obtained for all Medicaid-eligible students who received eligible services,” they said.
Auditors recommended that the district establish written procedures for obtaining parental consent forms, documenting the eligible services provided, and submitting claims for Medicaid reimbursement.
They said they were told the district had obtained the necessary software to file for Medicaid reimbursement for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and that they would begin filing claims for Medicaid reimbursement for eligible services.
District officials said in their response that the new procedures recommened by auditors would be implemented at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
