Audit: Gouverneur schools didn’t claim all Medicaid payments

An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office found that the Gouverneur Central School District did not claim all Medicaid reimbursements to which they were entitled. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

GOUVERNEUR — An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office found that the Gouverneur Central School District did not claim all Medicaid reimbursements to which the district was entitled.

Auditors said district officials did not identify students who received Medicaid-eligible services or file Medicaid-reimbursement claims to recover part of the costs associated with the services. They said, as a result, the district did not receive about $68,200 in reimbursement to which it was entitled.

