MASSENA — August Regents examinations have been canceled and, if a request for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education is denied, only four of the June 2021 Regents exams will be administered.
Also, if a U.S. Department of Education waiver is denied, only one session of the grades three through eight English Language Arts and Math assessments and only the written test component of the grades four and eight Science tests will be held.
The decisions were announced by the state Education Department on Monday following a Board of Regents meeting.
“With the COVID-19 crisis still affecting the State of New York and students having varied levels of in-person instruction, the Board and the Department are taking necessary steps to provide essential flexibility for the State’s students, families and educators,” officials said in a news release.
The Board of Regents agreed to amend regulations to allow students who have met the standards for the course of study, as determined locally, to be eligible for an exemption to the Regents examination requirements. In order to qualify for the exemption to the diploma requirements, students must meet one of the following criteria:
— The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents Examination and by the end of the 2021 school year, or the 2021 summer session, will have earned credit in such course of study;
— The student was previously enrolled in the course culminating in the applicable Regents examination, has achieved course credit, and has not yet passed the associated required Regents examination but was intending to take the test in June or August 2021 to achieve a passing score; or
— The student is in grade seven or eight, is enrolled in a course of study culminating in taking a Regents examination and has met the standards assessed in the provided coursework.
The state Education Department is currently surveying districts and charter schools about their local approaches to student assessments. The information will be used in discussions with the U.S. Department of Education about the administration of federally required spring 2021 grades three through eight English Language Arts and Math assessments, grades four and eight Science tests, and Regents examinations.
“The Department continues to engage with USDE in regard to finding the best path forward in offering state assessments for the children of New York,” said state Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “In order to inform these discussions, we are engaging with stakeholders across the state to gain insight on the local approaches to student assessment. The regulatory amendments advanced today provide fairness for our students; however we remain hopeful that USDE will provide the necessary waivers to allow our educators to remain engaged in the important work of fostering a safe and healthy learning environment for each child in New York state.”
No decisions have yet been made, but if the U.S. Department of Education grants the state Education Department’s waiver request, elementary and intermediate-level assessments and all June and August Regents examinations will be cancelled.
If the waiver isn’t granted or the state Education Department doesn’t receive a response before the scheduled test dates, only the Regents examinations required under the Every Student Succeeds Act will be administered in June. Those are English Language Arts, Algebra 1, Earth Science and Living Environment.
In addition, the August Regents exams will be cancelled, and only one session of the grades three through eight Math and ELA assessments will be required rather than two sessions. Only the written test component of the grades four and eight Science tests will be held.
