Autism ambassador plans SUNY Canton visit Feb. 18
CANTON — Nationally recognized autism ambassador and author of “Finding Kansas” Aaron Likens will visit SUNY Canton next week.
Mr. Likens, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome when he was 20 years old, will deliver three presentations throughout the day Tuesday, Feb. 18, at SUNY Canton, in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center’s Kingston Theater.
Sponsored by the university’s Student Affairs Division, the event will begin with Likens’ first session at noon Tuesday, followed by sessions at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
SUNY Canton officials said University Police Chief Allan P. Mulkin arranged Likens’ visit “to help police officers and cadets in the St. Lawrence County David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy learn more about spectrum disorders.”
The presentations are free and open to the public.
