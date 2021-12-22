Award-winning Fort Drum Student Chef Team gives CiTi students a lesson in competitive cooking

MEXICO – The Fort Drum Student Chef Team is on a mission to show students in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi) culinary arts program all the Army has to offer for careers in cuisine and how the “best of the best” prepare for a national-level culinary competition.
Chief Culinary Management Sgt. Maj. Barton Beatty Tuesday brought his 10th Mountain Division student chefs to the CiTi campus to demonstrate how they are preparing for the upcoming 46th Joint Culinary Training Exercise in Fort Lee, Va., in March 2022. The team last year earned the title of Armed Forces Student Team of the Year, the Best in Show award, and won 16 American Culinary Federation medals.
Team Captain Sgt. Joshua Hoyt brought along a menu of reimagined classic brunch items for CiTi students to prepare, including avocado toast and poached chicken sausage.
“This all ties back to what we do with our training at Fort Drum,” Beatty said. “They actually get time on this stuff, so they have an hour to complete 10 items with basic skills.”
Once the Fort Drum Student Chef Team decides upon which dishes to make for each annual competition, its students will run through the menu two or three times a day in advance to improve efficiency and prepare for the actual event.
Capt. Matthew Ronchetti, Commander of the U.S. Army Syracuse Recruiting Battalion, is hopeful CiTi’s culinary arts students will consider a career in the Army after seeing the fun and effort that goes into working with a team like the 10th Mountain Division chefs.
“We’re showing them how the Army prepares food and how the best of the best operate,” Ronchetti said. “We hope this draws interest to show them there are a lot of culinary career opportunities in the military.”
For more information on career and technical education offerings at CiTi, visit CiTiboces.org/CTE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.