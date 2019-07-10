Baby chicks help Minetto kindergartners learn about life cycle

MINETTO - Students in Leeanne Perry’s kindergarten classroom experienced the life cycle process as they began with eggs and ended up with baby chicks.
As an extension activity to science kits the classroom had worked with, the chick hatching process tapped into several core academic areas. The kindergartners recorded daily observations in their science notes, rotated the eggs in an incubator to mimic a mother hen keeping the eggs warm, learned new vocabulary, counted days of the overall process, wrote in poetry journals and each student will create a page about the activity to go in their kindergarten memory book.
Perry said eggs were donated by Clucked Out Farm in Pulaski and all baby chicks went to loving homes. Student Kendal Clemons said it was fun seeing the chicks “grow every single day” and when she got to hold one for the first time, she said the chick was “so soft and cuddly.”
