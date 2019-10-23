MASSENA — Back the Pack’s tastiest fundraiser of the year will be held Sunday at the Italian-American Club, 16 Beach St., Massena.
The ninth annual spaghetti dinner will be served from noon to 6 p.m. at a cost of $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and under 5 are free.
The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and butter, and coffee or tea, as well as a homemade dessert buffet.
Back the Pack Chair Julianne Paquin said the spaghetti dinner is a popular fundraiser for the community.
“We’ve had such great success. We have a great turnout. For our biggest year, we had 330 people. We usually do around 275 to 300 people,” she said.
The spaghetti dinner has a personal touch.
“It’s the Bronchetti family recipe,” Mrs. Paquin said.
In fact, several Bronchetti family members take part in serving the dinner that day.
“Saturday is the prep day for the sauce and meatballs. Club members help out on Sunday,” she said.
In addition, desserts also have a special touch.
“Our members make all the desserts” in addition to selling tickets, Mrs. Paquin said. “We have a wide variety of desserts that our members make every year.”
Takeouts are available, and people are asked to bring their own containers. She said they’ll also deliver within Massena.
Back the Pack supplies healthy weekend snacks to children in Massena’s elementary schools. The group also works with some students at J.W. Leary Junior High School. Many of the original volunteers in the program from when it started nine years ago are still helping to deliver healthy weekend snacks to Jefferson, Madison and Nightengale elementary schools and Trinity Catholic School, as well as to the junior high.
Because of the number of students they’re serving — more than 326 each week that may be facing weekend hunger — Mrs. Paquin said she hopes for a big crowd at the spaghetti dinner.
“We have people on the street say, ‘I’ll be at the spaghetti dinner,’” she said.
As a bonus for Back the Pack, Eyland’s restaurant at the Massena Country Club is hosting the first planned to be annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will be donated to Back the Pack.
“It’s a real Back the Pack weekend,” Mrs. Paquin said.
She said the spaghetti dinner has a special place in her heart.
“I love the spaghetti dinner. That’s near and dear to my heart. That’s my family heritage,” she said.
