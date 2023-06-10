BRASHER — St. Lawrence Central School voters recently approved the district’s 2023-24 budget that carried a 0% tax levy increase. Now, they’ll be heading back to the polls on June 20 to vote on a plan to establish the Badenhausen Reading Room as a school district public library.
“Although the passing of this vote will not affect your 0% tax levy increase from the school district, it would add a separate tax to the voters of our school district,” Superintendent Christopher W. Rose said.
The special district vote will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. June 20 at the Badenhausen Reading Room, 879 state Highway 11C in Brasher Falls. Five trustees will also be elected to serve on the library’s board, which will be charged with managing the library. The district’s board of education will have no direct oversight over the library.
Mr. Rose said the library is seeking $77,000 in funding, which would translate to an increase of about $28 to $32 per $100,000 of assessed home value.
The library tax will be a separate line item on school tax bills. The tax is separate from the school tax and is not part of the school district budget. All money collected from the library tax goes directly to the library.
“According to Education Law 259, and guidance from the comptroller and commissioner of education, a public school district must place on its ballot, a proposition to establish a school district public library and levy the taxes accordingly,” Mr. Rose said.
Annual funding would remain unchanged unless the library board requested a proposition on a ballot to increase the amount. If a resolution to increase was defeated, the school district must continue to levy the amount previously approved.
If approved, it would be the second transition for the library, which started out as a branch of the Massena Public Library until Jan. 3, 2022, when it officially became the Badenhausen Reading Room.
The library had opened its doors on Dec. 11, 2014 in the former Boothe Hardware Store after the late Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen saw the need in Brasher and the surrounding areas for an educational and cultural center. She donated the funds for the startup costs, as well as the operational expenses for seven years. Dr. Badenhausen died on Sept. 23, 2018, and the funding was no longer available after Dec. 31, 2021. Dr. Badenhausen’s friends, Patricia McKeown and Karen St. Hilaire, were instrumental in setting up the library, which was overseen by the Massena Public Library.
The annual budget of the library was $65,000, which included rent, utilities, staff, books and periodicals, plus connection to the New York State Library System through the Massena Public Library. The town of Massena was paid $5,000 annually for bookkeeping services.
The transition to a reading room was necessary after town of Massena officials said they would no longer provide support for the library at the end of 2021, and the Friends of the Badenhausen Reading Room began forming to keep the facility open. The Massena Public Library offered assistance in the transition.
Now, with a successful year, along with increased services and patron visits under its belt, the reading room’s board of trustees is looking to become a chartered library. Working with the Division of Library Development, it was agreed that a sustainable source of funding is necessary prior to applying for a charter.
Trustees petitioned the St. Lawrence Central School District to become a school district library. They said the process is dictated by the New York State Department of Education. The petition was accepted, and the proposed referendum was approved and will go before the voters on June 20.
