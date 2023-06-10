Vote seeks to make reading room a school library

St. Lawrence Central School voters recently approved the district’s 2023-24 budget that carried a 0% tax levy increase. Now, they’ll be heading back to the polls on June 20 to vote on a plan to establish the Badenhausen Reading Room as a school district public library. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — St. Lawrence Central School voters recently approved the district’s 2023-24 budget that carried a 0% tax levy increase. Now, they’ll be heading back to the polls on June 20 to vote on a plan to establish the Badenhausen Reading Room as a school district public library.

“Although the passing of this vote will not affect your 0% tax levy increase from the school district, it would add a separate tax to the voters of our school district,” Superintendent Christopher W. Rose said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.