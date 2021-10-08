Barclay and Fulton School District hope once again for $1.6 million fine forgiveness

FULTON – State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay has written to New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, in the hope that she will finally sign what her predecessor wouldn’t: a bill forgiving a $1.6 million penalty levied, but never collected, against the Fulton School District over a clerical error.
This will be the fourth or fifth time such an attempt has been made, all previously under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In each case, both houses of the state legislature unanimously approved a Fulton School District forgiveness bill. Each time Cuomo vetoed it. This year, Barclay again introduced such a bill, and again it was unanimously approved by both the assembly and senate. But this year, he and Fulton School Superintendent Brian Pulvino hope for a different outcome.
“We just sent a letter to Hochul,” Barclay said Oct. 1, “and I’ll follow that up with a phone call, for Fulton transportation aid.”
The forgiveness bill is considered transportation aid because the original issue stemmed from the Fulton School District’s contract with Golden Sun bus.
“They had a clerical error,” Barclay continued, “and Gov. Cuomo vetoed the legislation that passed unanimously three times in a row.
“I think this would be a great opportunity where she (Hochul) could show some goodwill toward the Fulton School District, a district that really could use the money,” Barclay said. “It’s very punitive to fine Fulton $1.6 million over a filing matter. So, that would be a great place to start.”
This year’s bill, Barclay said, “is not on her desk yet, but when it gets on her desk, we hope she’ll sign it.”
Brian Pulvino hopes so too.
“This has been going on for four years,” Pulvino said in an Oct. 1 interview. “We’ve never been fined any of the money. There’s never been an overpayment here.”
It’s all over a document that was submitted missing a single piece of paper.
“It’s a paperwork thing,” Pulvino said. “Liverpool and some other districts had the same issue. Theirs was millions, and I think they’re still fighting as well. Every year Patty Ritchie and Will Barclay put a bill in, and it’s passed 100% by the assembly, 100% by the state senate, and then boom, vetoed by our governor. Cuomo’s vetoed it every single year. We’ve got the support of the New York State Schoolboards’ Association, and the Small Cities School Districts’ Association. They’ve written letters of support to Gov. Hochul explaining once again that this is something that’s already been paid. It’s not an overpayment. It would literally be a penalty to the district. To this point, there’s been no garnishment to the district. I think the new governor is fresh eyes. It’s really not money that the state has lost, because it was based on actual expenditures.”
The contract in question was with Golden Sun bus service, a company Pulvino said the district is quite happy with.
“We’re very pleased with our service,” he said. “It’s been very cost-effective. When you look at our cost-per-pupil we’re either at the bottom or right near the bottom as far as per-pupil expenditures. So, we’ve done really well. Our safety record is very strong. And Golden Sun has been our partner since 1978 or ’79. It’s a long-standing partnership, and they only serve us.
“This is a really easy win for both sides (the state and Fulton),” Pulvino continued. “Will’s (Barclay) been hopeful every time, and so am I. I’m a positive thinker, and so is he. He’s a great partner.”
The penalty, Pulvino said, “has always been hanging in the background. It’s always there, and obviously, it’s a stressor. We have thought about ways to address it, if it ever happened. We believe this should be taken care of through this type of legislation. Sadly, there are a handful of districts in the state of New York that are in this same thing every year. This goes on for years. I’ve found cases where this goes on six and seven years, and then the governor would finally sign something. The last ones were in 2013. But then, he did forgive North Syracuse last year. So, it’s very inconsistent. This needs to be addressed. Nobody’s getting what they’re not supposed to. It’s not above and beyond. It’s not extra. It’s just paperwork. It’s literally a paper filing issue.”
The district doesn’t gain any money from this forgiveness.
“It’s simply and it’s literally a forgiveness bill,” Pulvino said.
“It would be money for actual expenditures,” he said, “reimbursement for actual expenditures. It’s no more, no less. It would just be off the table as being an issue anymore.”
He concluded on a hopeful note. “I’m looking forward to hopefully a fresh lens,” he said. “Hopefully a positive one.”
Here is Barclay’s letter to Hochul:
September 30, 2021
The Honorable Kathy Hochul Governor, New York State 2nd Floor, Capitol Building Albany, NY 12224
Dear Governor Hochul:
Once again, congratulations on becoming New York’s 57th Governor. I wish you much success and I look forward to working with you on the many challenges our state is facing.
I am writing today to ask for your assistance with an issue I have been dealing with for some time involving the Fulton City School District (the “School District”). As way of back-ground, in November 2014, the School District’s Board of Education extended a contract it had with its transportation provider for the 2016-17 school year. Pursuant to state law, the School District is required to file that contract extension with the State Education Department (“SED”). Unfortunately, due to a clerical error, this did not happen.
The School District was unaware that the filing had not happened until the fall of 2017 when it made inquiries with SED regarding the status of its state Transportation Aid. Because the filing had not occurred, SED informed the School District that it did not have the authority to approve and pay Transportation Aid even though SED believed that the School District should receive the funds if not for the clerical error. Ultimately, this paperwork error has resulted in the School District losing approximately $1.6 million in aid.
To rectify what any dispassionate person would classify as an extremely punitive situation, in 2018, I introduced legislation that grants SED the necessary authority to consider the contract extension as valid and proper so that the School District can receive the appropriate Transportation Aid. I would note, there is precedence for this type of legislation and, in the past, the failure by other school districts to timely file paperwork with SED has been rectified through legislation. For example, in 2018, legislation was signed by Governor Cuomo that allowed the North Syracuse School District to receive nearly $20 million that it would not have otherwise been entitled to due to its failure to properly file paperwork with SED.
I’m pleased to say, my legislation overwhelmingly passed both houses in 2018, 2019, and 2020 only to be vetoed by Governor Cuomo all three years. In his veto messages, Governor Cuomo made the nonsensical argument that this legislation would create a new financial obligation not accounted for in the state’s financial plan. However, this would not create an additional financial burden on the state as the state has received significant state and federal revenue, as reported by the Division of Budget in their First Quarter Financial Plan update. What makes these vetoes so troubling is the fact that the School District is a small city school district that has a low wealth ratio serving a very economically challenged area. Simply put, the School District cannot easily make up the $1.6 million in lost aid and the students are the ones who ultimately will suffer.
Again, this year, the legislature unanimously passed my legislation, Assembly Bill 6885. I respectfully request that your office reconsider your predecessor’s hardhanded vetoes and I urge you to sign Assembly Bill 6885 when it reaches your desk. Thank you in advance for your consid-eration of this important issue. Fulton students should not have to pay the price through cuts to important programs and services to balance out this enormous shortfall in transportation aid. Thank you for your consideration and if your office needs any additional information or would like to speak to me regarding this bill, please have them reach out.
Very truly yours,
Will Barclay Assembly Minority Leader
