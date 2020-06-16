FULTON - The Fulton Music Association (FMA), has selected G. Ray Bodley High School seniors Alexis Barth, Vita Dean, Leah O’Hanlon, and Andrew Smith as recipients of the 2020 FMA Senior Music Awards.
“Each of these outstanding musicians will receive a $500 award,” said Steve Chirello, FMA president. “These awards exist so that these students and their peers will continue to expand their experience, learning and joy in music; either as a career or for personal enjoyment. We are so proud of their accomplishments and wish them every success in their future studies.”
Alexis Barth, who will pursue a music performance degree at SUNY Fredonia, has excelled in both chorus and orchestra. She has received high scores for both choir and violin at New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solo festivals throughout high school. She has also performed with the high school’s symphonic orchestra, concert band, wind ensemble, women’s choir, concert choir and the Oswego Community Youth Orchestra. Other accolades include participation in Oswego County All-County Orchestra from grades six through 12, and in Area All-State Orchestra in grade 10 and Area All-state Choir in grades 11 and 12.
She is perhaps best known for her roles in Quirk’s Players musicals Oklahoma, Addams Family, Annie, Anything Goes and The Music Man. In her application statement, she wrote: “I knew from a very young age all I wanted to do was perform… I want to be on Broadway. Performing every day, whether it be a small gig or a big stage, I want to share my song; light a fire in people like music and theater has done for me. That is my purpose.”
Vita Dean, a flautist and piccolo player, will study for a degree in music performance this fall at Ithaca College. She also has received high scores at NYSSMA solo fest competition. She has participated in high school wind ensemble and chorus, and played in the pit orchestra for Quirk’s Players production of The Music Man this spring. Dean has been a member of Oswego County All-County and Area All-State during high school, and she earned a spot in All-State during her senior year. She has also performed with the Symphoria Youth Orchestra, Allegro Youth Wind Ensemble, B-Sharp Musical Club, Jr., Central Winds Youth Wind Ensemble and the Syracuse Honor Band. “It is my strong belief that music is extremely healing , and that it brings families, communities and citizens all over the world together,” Dean said in her application statement.
Leah O’Hanlon will study music education at Syracuse University this fall. She has earned consistently high scores in NYSSMA Solo Festival throughout high school. She participated in Oswego County All-County Orchestra from grades six through 12, and Area All-State in grades ten through 12. She was a member of All-State Orchestra as a junior. She has also participated in Symphonic orchestra, chorus, the Quirk’s Players pit orchestra and high school chamber orchestra. Outside of high school, O’Hanlon has performed with Symphoria Young Artists Orchestra, Oswego Community Youth Orchestra, Oswego High School Pit Orchestra, and the Summer Festival Orchestra. She has also performed at area weddings.
“Music is a huge part of who I am, which is why I am thrilled to be studying music education at Syracuse University in the fall,” O’Hanlon said. “I hope to be a teacher one day and share my love for music with others. If I am lucky I would love to perform in a professional orchestra.”
Violinist Andrew Smith will attend the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam this fall to pursue a degree in music education.
He, too, has received consistently high scores at NYSSMA Solo Festivals throughout high school and he has participated in symphonic orchestra, concerto orchestra, wind ensemble, concert choir, and chamber orchestra.
Smith participated in Oswego County All-County Orchestra in grades seven through 12, and in Area All-State Orchestra in grades ten through 12. He was in All-State Orchestra in grade 12.
Outside of high school, Smith has played with the Symphoria Youth String Orchestra, Symphoria Repertory Orchestra, Symphoria Young Artists Orchestra, Concinnity Strings, Oswego Community Youth Orchestra, and in pit orchestras for Quirk’s Players production of The Music Man, and the Oswego Youth Opera.
“I was very proud to represent Fulton as the Concert Master of the Area All-State Symphony Orchestra,” Smith said. “I was also the first violinist in nearly 20 years from Fulton to attend the NYSSMA Conference All-State Festival where I played first violin. Fulton has fantastic music educators…and everything I do is to make my teachers, who are my second family, proud!”
The Fulton Music Association is dedicated to promoting music in schools and the community, Chirello said. For further information, visit The Fulton Music Association on Facebook.
