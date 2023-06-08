Beaver River Central School class leaders
BEAVER FALLS — The 2023 class leaders at Beaver River Central School are Katelyn Adams, valedictorian; Sarah Goldthrite, salutatorian; and Lydia Kloster, outstanding vocational class leader.
Katelyn Adams
Miss Adams, daughter of Christopher and Tracy Adams, has a grade point average of 97.65 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in math and science. She has completed several college-level courses through Jefferson Community College, Watertown, including English 101 research and composition, English 102 composition and literature, American government, macroeconomics, psychology and sociology.
She is a member of concert band, senior chorus, jazz ensemble and Choraleers; played soccer, basketball and softball; and serves as class secretary and treasurer of National Honor Society, Spanish club and Youth Advisory Council.
Miss Adams is part of the Big Brother/Big Sister program and initiated the national anthem at girls’ basketball games and started a pep band for intermissions for school games.
Sarah Goldthrite
Miss Goldthrite, daughter of Tracy and Gary Goldthrite Jr., has a grade point average of 97.48 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in math and science.
She has completed several college-level courses through Jefferson Community College, Watertown, including psychology, English 101, English 102 and macroeconomics.
She is a member of concert band, marching band, senior chorus, Choraleers, brass quintet, jazz ensemble, Spanish club, National Honor Society, theater club, Whiz Quiz and campus club; and serves as president of student council and the class of 2023.
Miss Goldthrite plans to attend Jefferson Community College to major in early education with a focus in mathematics.
Lydia Kloster
Miss Kloster, daughter of Steven and Pamela Kloster, holds a two-year grade point average of 96 in the medical careers program of BOCES. She is attending the nursing assistant program through Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield, and will graduate with a Regents Diploma and induction into the National Technical Honor Society and Technical Endorsement.
Miss Kloster plans to attend SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica, followed by St. Elizabeth Campus, Utica, with plans to become a registered nurse.
