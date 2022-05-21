Beaver River Central School class leaders
BEAVER FALLS — The 2022 class leaders at Beaver River Central School are Emma Roggie, valedictorian; Malana Pominville, salutatorian; and Adrianna Maxson, outstanding vocational class leader.
Emma Roggie
Miss Roggie, daughter of Christopher and Heidi Roggie, has a grade point average of 98.35. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
She is a member of concert National Honor Society, Youth Advisory Council, band, jazz ensemble, senior chorus and Spanish club; serves as class vice-president and treasurer of Future Educators of America; and participates in track. She had participated in soccer and volleyball and completed several college courses.
Miss Roggie will major in allied health at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
Malana Pominville
Miss Pominville, daughter of Tracy and Michelle Pominville, has a grade point average of 97.15. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
She is a member of concert band, marching band, senior chorus, Spanish Club and Youth Advisory Council; is vice-president of National Honor Society and class secretary; and completed several college courses.
Miss Pominville will major in accounting at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Adrianna Maxson
Miss Maxson, daughter of Sara Maxson, has a grade point average of 94.86. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Technical Endorsement and induction into the National Technical Honor Society.
She is an early childhood education student at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield; is involved with cross-country and track; and works after school in a local restaurant and baby-sitting. She will major in teaching education at SUNY Potsdam.
