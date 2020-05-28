Beaver River Central School class leaders
BEAVER FALLS — The 2020 academic leaders at Beaver River Central School are Jaymie Monnat, valedictorian; Natalie Monnat, salutatorian; and Kierstin Getman, outstanding vocational class leader.
Jaymie Monnat, daughter of Shane and Liana Monnat, has an academic average of 98.3 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. Jaymie is a member of Area All-State Chorus, Choraleers, Color Guard, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, participant of NYSSMA Solo Festival and Senior Chorus. Jaymie has been a member of the Spanish Club throughout high school. She played tennis this year and enjoyed her high school career playing volleyball. Jaymie received Frontier League Honorable Mention and Frontier League All-Star status in volleyball.
Jaymie is enrolled at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, taking health courses; will work on her medical degree, at SUNY Upstate; and will finish with a pediatric rheumatology fellowship at Cornell University, Ithaca.
Natalie Monnat, daughter of Gil and Gretchen Monnat, has an academic average of 98.13 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. Natalie is heavily involved in the arts program, active in Choraleers, Senior Chorus, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and Marching Band. Natalie is a member of National Honor Society, vice president of the Spanish Club and Student Council and has been a participant of Whiz Quiz the past two years. Other memberships that Natalie enjoys are being the vice president of the class of 2020 and a student representative of BRCS Board of Education.
Natalie has been a Scholar Athlete in softball, swimming and volleyball, including serving as past captain of softball and present captain of swimming and volleyball.
Natalie is enrolled at SUNY Potsdam in the secondary science education program and aspires to be a science teacher.
Kierstin Getman, daughter of Daniel and Tracie Getman, has a two-year average of 93.75 in early childhood education II at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield. Kierstin will graduate with a Regents Diploma with induction into the National Technical Honor Society, receiving Technical Endorsement, the Presidential Award and an Outstanding Performance Award.
Kierstin has played volleyball throughout high school, participated in the home-based learning program last year and served as a volunteer tutor this year.
Kierstin is enrolled at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, in the medical office technology program to work in the medical field.
