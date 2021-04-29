Beaver River Central School class leaders
BEAVER FALLS — The 2021 Beaver River Central School class leaders are Shae Marriott, valedictorian; Peyton Smith, salutatorian; and Laura Metzler, outstanding vocational class leader.
Miss Marriott, daughter of Thomas and Melanie Marriott, has an academic average of 98.55 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
She is a member of concert band, jazz ensemble, marching band and Spanish club. She has played basketball and soccer, where she was awarded All-Star and Coaches Award status.
In addition to activities, she has completed advanced and college courses. Miss Marriott is enrolled at Utica College, taking physical therapy classes to become a certified physical therapist.
Miss Smith, daughter of Bruce and Erica Smith, has an academic average of 97.71 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. She participates in the school arts program, and is active in the Choraleers, senior chorus, concert band, jazz ensemble, color guard and marching band. She is a member of Spanish Club and National Honor Society, where she serves as treasurer.
Miss Smith is a scholar athlete in volleyball and cross country, where she serves as captain. She is enrolled at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va., taking bio chemistry and molecular biology, and plans to progress to pharmacy school.
Miss Metzler, daughter of Henry and Christy Metzler, has a two-year average of 95.29 in early childhood education through Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with induction into the National Technical Honor Society and receive a Technical Endorsement.
She has played soccer throughout high school in addition to softball, track and volleyball. Miss Metzler works as a baby sitter and will continue to work in child care following graduation.
