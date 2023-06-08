Belleville Henderson leaders
BELLEVILLE — The 2023 class leaders at Belleville Henderson Central School have been announced.
Neva Bettinger
Miss Bettinger is the daughter of Mathew and Holly Bettinger, Henderson. She competes in soccer, basketball and softball; and volunteers for several community organizations. Miss Bettinger plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in biology/pre-med.
Raya Maitland
Miss Maitland is the daughter of Daniel and Cary Maitland. She completed seven college courses her senior year, plays varsity soccer, is a varsity cheerleader and a member of Upstate Elite Cheer Dragons. She serves as class vice-president and is a member of National Honor Society. Miss Maitland plans to attend SUNY Brockport to major in journalism.
Riley Sheehey
Miss Sheehey is the daughter of Walter and Candice Sheehey, Adams. She is a member of Upstate Elite Cheer Dragons; and is a competitive equestrian, training and riding in multiple disciplines. She serves as class treasurer; is a member of National Honor Society, Whiz Quiz and is a soprano/alto singer for chorus. Miss Sheehey plans to attend SUNY Geneseo to major in philosophy.
Elaina sugden
Miss Sugden is the daughter of Sarah and Mark Sugden, Adams. She completed nine college courses over her senior year; is a member of the varsity cheerleading team and member of Upstate Elite Cheer Dragons. She serves as class vice president and vice president of National Honor Society; and coaches younger students in cheerleading. Miss Sugden plans to attend Hofstra University, Hepstead, to major in biology.
Ever Jai Vaughn
Miss Vaughn is the daughter of Eric and Kristin Vaughn, Mannsville. She is enrolled in the electrical wiring technology program through Jefferson-Lewis BOCES; is a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society; and plays soccer, basketball and softball, serving as captain for all three and earning multi-year All Star honors. She works part time at a local dairy farm; and volunteers with PTO, including “Kids Night Out,” elementary classrooms and with younger student athletes.. Miss Vaughn plans to enter the work force and join the Electrical Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.