Belleville Henderson Central School class leaders
BELLEVILLE — The 2022 class leaders at Belleville Henderson Central School have been announced.
Kaydence Allen is the daughter of Morgan and Paul Fiegl, Adams, and Devin and Susan Allen, Mary Esther, Fla. Among academic honors received are the New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award, Rochester Institute of Technology’s Computing Medal, Keuka College’s George H. Bell Community Achievement Award and Triple C Award from the New York State Attorney General’s Office. She has been a member of the soccer, basketball and softball teams, earning honorable mention for Frontier League All Star in Soccer and serving as captain for the varsity softball team. She volunteers to work with younger student athletes in soccer, basketball and softball. Miss Allen will major in engineering at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Elizabeth L. Hyman is the daughter of Todd and Heather Hyman, Adams. Among academic honors received are the New York State Education Department (NYSED) Series Scholarship for Academic Excellence, New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award, University of Rochester’s George Eastman Young Leaders Award and 2022 Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award from the Jefferson County Youth Bureau. She serves as class president and president of the FFA; is a third degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, where she also provides lessons to younger students; served as the 2020-2021 Jefferson County Dairy Princess; and was the 2021-2022 Alternate Dairy Princess. Miss Hyman will major in animal science, with a dairy science concentration, at Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.
Samuel Redden is the son of Joseph and Shannon Redden, Ellisburg. He is enrolled in the visual communication program at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, Watertown. His work with logos, artwork and graphic design is sought after by local businesses, clubs and organizations. Mr. Redden has completed illustration and animation work for a web series that has more than 10 million views. He was named a News Channel 7 Arts All Star and has been on the planning committee for several class events and fundraisers. Mr. Redden will major in animation at Daemen University, Amherst.
Trinity E. Sampson is the daughter of Traci Laidlaw, Adams, and Dan Sampson, Adams. Among academic honors received are the New York State Education Department (NYSED) Series Scholarship for Academic Excellence, New York State Comptroller’s Achievement Award and Wells College 21st Century Award. She serves as captain of the varsity cheerleading team; is a member of the Upstate Elite Cheer (UEC) Dragons, a community based elite cheerleading team, where she also volunteers to work with and coach junior and youth teams; plays varsity softball; and is a member of National Honor Society and art club. Miss Sampson will major in biology/pre-medicine at SUNY Oswego.
Laura L. Zehr is the daughter of Mark and Nicole Zehr, Belleville. Among academic honors received are the New York State Education Department (NYSED) Series Scholarship for Academic Excellence, New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) 2nd Chair Euphonium at All State Symphonic Band, four time Frontier League All Star, four time Scholar Athlete, University of Rochester’s Bousch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, 7 News Arts Star, 7 News Academic All Star and Rochester Institute of Technology’s Innovation and Creativity Award; is the Jefferson-Lewis County Music Teachers Association (JLCMTA) 2022 Senior Soloist; and earned the Seal of Biliteracy. She is a member of the varsity swimming team and was on the planning committee for nearly all class events and fundraisers. Miss Zehr will major in adolescent French education at Nazareth College, Rochester.
