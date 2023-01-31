BELLEVILLE — Voters in the Belleville Henderson Central School District will go to the polls Thursday to decide on a $4.4 million capital improvement project for the district.
Voting will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. in the foyer of the school, 8372 County Route 75.
The project will involve $1,879,300 in improvements to the district’s K-12 building that opened in 1991 and $2,556,200 in work at the district’s bus garage that became operational in 1997. The three areas of focus will be safety and security, energy efficiency and extending the useful life of the existing buildings.
“Through these improvements, we intend to enhance the learning environment of our students, expand upon existing safety measures within our buildings, and ultimately save district taxpayers money in the long term through lower energy costs and allowing districts buildings to be strong for years to come to serve future generations,” Superintendent Jane Collins said in a statement.
The majority (71.4%) of the money for the project, or $3,166,947, will come from state building aid, while an additional $350,136 will come from the district’s capital reserve fund, with the remaining costs of about $918,000 being added to the district’s tax levy. The total cost that voters will be asked to approve is $4,435,500.
For a homeowner with a property valued at $100,000 with a Basic Star Exemption, the impact on the annual tax rate will be $6.92, while a homeowner with an Enhanced Star Exemption will see a $2.48 increase in annual taxes beginning in the 2025-26 school year.
If approved, work on the project will be put out to bid in early 2024 with construction starting that April and lasting through then end of August 2025.
