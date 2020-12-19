ADAMS — Belleville Henderson Central School District will be shifting to a fully remote learning model through the holidays.
In a note to parents on Friday, Superintendent Jane Collins said that as a follow-up to the district’s remote learning day Friday, officials were communicating with the Jefferson County Public Health Service and decided to continue with remote learning.
All students will learn remotely Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
“It is important that we maintain transparency with you as we work together through this Pandemic,” Ms. Collins wrote.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has confirmed a total of 12 COVID-19 cases — nine among students and three among staff members.
