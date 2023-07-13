BELLEVILLE — A Belleville Henderson Central School District science teacher who encourages hands-on experience for students is getting her own opportunity take part in participatory education.

Barbara Bibbins was one of 15 educators selected for a weeklong science workshop, hosted by New York Sea Grant, which took place this week onboard the Environmental Protection Agency’s largest Great Lakes research vessel — the 180-foot-long Lake Guardian.

Emma Gilbertson, a marine technician on the Lake Guardian, joined the teachers on their tour of the Kaho, where she was able to climb into the engine room for a look at the mechanical side of things. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

The Kaho, docked at the U.S. Geological Survey station in Oswego, was one of the stops during a workshop hosted by New York Sea Grant, where educators spend a week onboard the Lake Guardian. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

Gregory L. Boyer with a rosette sampler, a crucial piece of equipment in his harmful algae research, which collects samples from varying depths. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
