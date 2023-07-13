Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Barbara Bibbins, an eighth grade and Regents science teacher at Belleville-Henderson, is one of the 15 teachers who was invited to take part in a weeklong, shipboard science workshop on Lake Ontario. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A classroom onboard the Lake Guardian, an Environmental Protection Agency ship where 15 teachers from five Great Lakes states are taking part in a workshop hosted by New York Sea Grant. They are developing new curricula to inspire students. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Inside the Lake Guardian, an Environmental Protection Agency ship where 15 teachers from five Great Lakes states are taking part in a workshop hosted by New York Sea Grant. They are developing new curricula to inspire students. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The door leading inside the Lake Guardian, an Environmental Protection Agency ship where 15 teachers from five Great Lakes states are taking part in a workshop hosted by New York Sea Grant. They are developing new curricula to inspire students. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Stacy Furgal, New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem health specialist, leads teachers off the Lake Guardian, their temporary home for the week, for a day trip to land-based research sites. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Emma Gilbertson, a marine technician on the Lake Guardian, joined the teachers on their tour of the Kaho, where she was able to climb into the engine room for a look at the mechanical side of things. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A laboratory onboard the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lake Guardian, where studies of harmful algae are being conducted by Gregory L. Boyer, director of the Great Lakes Research Consortium. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The Kaho, docked at the U.S. Geological Survey station in Oswego, was one of the stops during a workshop hosted by New York Sea Grant, where educators spend a week onboard the Lake Guardian. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Mellisa Elliot, a North Tonawanda High School biology teacher, looks at a nearly microscopic lake trout tag, under a microscope at the U.S. Geological Survey fisheries station in Oswego. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Dominique Derminio, an assistant biology professor at Keuka College, prepares to place an algae sample into a special device that determines the organism’s health levels. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Gregory L. Boyer analyzes data on monitors inside the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lake Gaurdian, which provides live-view parameters such as dissolved oxygen and temperature. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Filtration equipment used for harmful algae research, onboard the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lake Guardian vessel. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Buoys and rope, essential equipment onboard Lake Guardian, an Environmental Protection Agency research vessel. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Lake Guardian vessel, docked in the Port of Oswego. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Teachers board the Kaho, a smaller vessel used for fisheries research out of the U.S. Geological Survey station in Oswego. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Teachers admire the machinery onboard the Kaho, a vessel used by the U.S. Geological Survey station in Oswego for a variety of fisheries-related research. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Teachers tour the Kaho, a vessel used by the U.S. Geological Survey station in Oswego for a variety of fisheries-related research. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A view of the Lake Guardian from the U.S. Geological Survey station in Oswego. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Emma Gilbertson, a marine technician on the Lake Guardian, holds up a small sample container inside the U.S. Geological Survey fisheries station in Oswego. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Sample containers inside the U.S. Geological Survey fisheries station in Oswego. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A microscope inside the U.S. Geological Survey fisheries station in Oswego. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A mixture of fish eggs inside the U.S. Geological Survey research facility in Oswego, with the majority being from cisco. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Dominique Derminio, an assistant biology professor at Keuka College, collects data on harmful algae this week onboard the Lake Guardian. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Macroscopic and microscopic organisms photographed by Dominique Derminio in an onboard laboratory of the Lake Guardian research vessel. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The rosette sampler onboard the Lake Guardian is a crucial piece of equipment that allows the crew to collect water samples from varying depths. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A laboratory onboard the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lake Guardian that harmful algae researchers are using to collect data. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
BELLEVILLE — A Belleville Henderson Central School District science teacher who encourages hands-on experience for students is getting her own opportunity take part in participatory education.
Barbara Bibbins was one of 15 educators selected for a weeklong science workshop, hosted by New York Sea Grant, which took place this week onboard the Environmental Protection Agency’s largest Great Lakes research vessel — the 180-foot-long Lake Guardian.
Bibbins’s journey began in Rochester, where teachers from New York, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin all met on Thursday before boarding the Lake Guardian.
Nate Drag, NYSG’s Great Lakes literary specialist, said the workshop “increases teachers’ understanding of the Great Lakes’ unparalleled value and fosters creation of personalized teaching resources to spark student interest in the world’s largest surface freshwater system.”
The workshop’s mission aligns well with Bibbins’s mission, which is to provide her students with lots of opportunities for hands-on, place-based learning.
Bibbins has already gained a reputation for going above and beyond for the sake of education, especially among her students. She said they like to tell her, “You’re a star!,” which she just shrugs off with a smile.
Some of Bibbins’s popularity can be attributed to a unique classroom project which she leads at Bellville-Henderson. Every year, Bibbins receives a shipment of brook trout eggs from a hatchery in upstate New York, which she hatches and raises inside her science classroom.
“The students love watching how the fish develop over time,” Bibbins said.
After the fish are grown, Bibbins releases them into the wild, where they become a small, but valuable, contribution to the fishery.
“There’s usually about 300 trout. The only place around cold enough for brook trout is the Tug Hill Plateau, so that’s where they are released,” Bibbins said.
The equipment for such a project is expensive, requiring filtration devices and a chiller to keep the water cold and oxygenated for the sensitive fish. However, Bibbins was able to make it happen after she took part in the Master Teacher Program and was allocated grant money to put toward the project. For Bibbins, being onboard the Lake Guardian is a chance to develop more interactive projects, like raising trout.
“The opportunity to learn and look at the methods that scientists use — like what’s out there and what they are doing right now,” is one thing Bibbins said she will take away from the experience.
She also plans to “learn more about what’s in the water column and what the ecology looks like on the lake and then take that back to the classroom.”
One difficulty in the science field is preparing kids for the future and providing them with career goals.
“When you’re talking about science, kids often have a very narrow vision of what that means to be a scientist,” Bibbins said. “There are so many people onboard here, so I can talk to the entire crew about what their job is.”
People are working in a variety of careers onboard the Lake Guardian, from the researchers to the crew members who run the ship. Bibbins wants to bring awareness to these jobs in the classroom.
“I just think we don’t have a big view of what’s actually out there,” she said.
Sometimes she is surprised by the jobs that she comes across.
“I can now tell my kids: ‘Hey this is a thing! This is a job!’ And I think that is great,” she said.
